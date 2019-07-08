BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Three years ago, a Ballwin officer was shot in the line of duty and paralazyed as a result of his injuries.
Now, the police department is reflecting and honoring the strength of Officer Flamion and his family.
Ballwin Police posted the following message on Facebook:
"On July 8, 2016, Officer Mike Flamion was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. We all sat and watched the strength of Officer Flamion and the entire Flamion family. We still watch that strength today as Mike celebrates his third Alive Day!
Thinking back to that time, the support from the Ballwin community was amazing and even now not many days go by without an Officer being asked how Mike is doing."
READ: Chief: Ballwin officer paralyzed from neck down following shooting
The officer was paralyzed from the neck down after being shot during a traffic stop two years ago. The officer requires extensive long-term care.
