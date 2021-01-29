BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for the driver of a car accused of being involved in several car break-ins and striking a police vehilce in west St. Louis County.
Officers with the Ballwin Police Department were called to the parking lot of Planet Fitness in the 1400 block of Manchester and found several cars with broken windows around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Officers then received similar incidents outside Target and Old Navy on Manchester with a suspect car matching the description.
The car was then spotted in the 15000 block of Manchester in Ellisville. Officers tried to stop the driver but the driver left the area and hit an Ellisville police officer's car. The officer wasn't injured. Ballwin officers also tried to stop the driver but the car kept going and was last seen on eastbound Interstate 64.
Police said the car is a white older model Ford SUV. Police didn't provide a license plate number or a suspect description.
If you know anything about this, call the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.
