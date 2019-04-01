BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ballwin opened a new government center on Monday.
The new building is compliant with the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA), is more energy efficient, and was finished ahead of schedule and under budget.
The building, located in Vlasis Park, contains the city’s municipal court, administrative offices and chambers for the Board of Aldermen.
A formal dedication ceremony will be held on April 8.
