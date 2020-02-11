BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in the Ballwin Police Department will soon start wearing body cameras.
According to police, the city's board approved for funding for the body cameras in 2020 budget.
The department has not yet ordered the cameras, but must draft policies and procedures for use before the cameras hit the streets.
It's anticipated that patrol officers will start using them this spring.
