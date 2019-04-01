BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- After receiving a call for assistance from a resident who couldn't get a hold of their caretaker, Officer Rogers was dispatched to provide a helping hand.
But this call to action will make you smile.
In a Facebook post from the Ballwin Police Department, Rogers helped the caller make a "quasi-delicious" breakfast spread of fluffy scrambled eggs with toast and jam.
The department joked that the resident was lucky that Rodgers came to help because majority of the office struggles to make a bowl of cereal.
The one-liners didn't stop there.
In the post, they added typically the fire department is where "exquisite cuisine is churned out on a regular basis. As always, if you need us, we will be there".
