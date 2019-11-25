BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man tricked a Ballwin woman into believing he was her injured son and had her pay him over $50,000.
Police said the man told the victim he didn't sound like her son because he was involved in a crash while intoxicated and his mouth was severely injured. The man also told her the accident killed another person.
He was then able to convince her to help pay for more than $55,000 of legal fees in several smaller payments.
