ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Ballwin man was sentenced to over 5 years in prison for providing material support to terrorists.
Armin Harcevic pleaded guilty February 25 to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and one count of providing material support to terrorists. He reportedly admitted to sending money to terrorists overseas.
Harcevic, a Bosnian national, was sentenced to 66 months in prison and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals to immediately begin his sentence.
Court documents state that Armin Harcevic, Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, his wife Sedina Unkic Hodzic, Nihad Rosic, Jasminka Ramic and Mediha Medy Salkicevic conspired with others to support the activities of Abdullah Ramo Pazara and others.
The group reportedly were part of a conspiracy to commit terrorism outside the United States, but the act itself would constitute murder or maiming if U.S. law applied.
The Hodzics’ and Salkicevic have also pleaded guilty to the charges against them in the case.
