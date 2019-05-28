WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 60-year-old Ballwin man was killed during a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Wildwood.
Charles M. Wilcox was killed when his 2005 Ford Focus was hit by a 2014 Hyundai Elantra on Highway 100 at Pond Road around 3:20 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wilcox was attempting a right turn when his car entered the Elantra’s path and was hit.
Wilcox was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Elantra sustained moderate injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time.
