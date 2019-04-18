ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was found dead after an SUV plunged into a west St. Louis County pond late Tuesday night.
The vehicle reportedly hit a stop sign and brick wall in The Estates at Town & Country Crossing subdivision before plunging into the pond off Clayton Road near Route 141. The pond is about 10 to 15 feet deep.
“At first when I called 911, I said this may not be a real emergency, but I do want to report it to police,” said Prabeen Tallem, resident of the subdivision where the crash occurred. “It’s sad that nobody even noticed it.”
Police were originally called to the location for property damage and didn’t know there was a car in the pond until they saw tire marks nearby. A Metro West dive team later found the body in the car.
Thursday morning, police identified the deceased man as 46-year-old Joseph Scorfina, of Ballwin.
