WARREN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Ballwin man drowned in a private pond in Warren County Monday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Khaja Imran was attempting to swim to the other side of a pond in the 600 block of Sunshine Lane when he began to panic. The 23-year-old went under the water and did not surface, troopers said.
Imran was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:45 p.m.
