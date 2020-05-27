BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After two months of only treating patients for emergencies, Kevin Postol Dentistry is back open with new safety precautions in place.
Dr. Kevin Postol told News 4 each patient must call or text when they arrive. Patients then have their oxygen levels and temperatures checked followed by a health screening. Following the screening patients are asked a series of seven questions, which includes if they’ve been sick or exposed to anybody who has COVID-19.
Before the dental examination, patients rinse with a peroxyl mouthwash for at least a minute, and most employees at the office wear hair wraps, N-95 masks, face shields, glasses and a protective gown. The thermostat is also lowered six degrees to prevent sweating.
To kill tiny particles that may not be seen by the human eye, each room is aired out for 30 minutes following every exam.
“With all the equipment our staff is wearing, we feel very comfortable treating every patient,” Dr. Postol said.
Patients and employees at the dental office said putting safety first gives them peace of mind, but the price for their protection has skyrocketed.
“The biggest problem we’ve seen is gloves [prices] have gone up 25%, masks have gone up in cost from about $6 a box to $33 a box,” said Dr. Postol.
Dr. Postol told News 4 he has spent $30,000 on personal protective equipment (PPE) and other safety equipment. To make matters worse, he said PPE is now extremely hard to find.
According to Dr. Postol, the added cost for patients is about $10 but at other offices it could cost more.
