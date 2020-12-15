BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Ballwin cafe is getting creative in order to stay afloat, as restrictions on indoor dining continue in St. Louis County.
Bob Biribin, owner of the Wolf Cafe on Clayton Road, said he was feeling confident as the summer came to a close, with business doing well as a result of the warm weather.
Even with limited occupancy, Biribin said his staff was doing a good job keeping customers and themselves safe. But when the ban on indoor dining began in mid-November, business was down nearly 80 percent.
"It's just been brutal for us, we have 5,000 square feet and no one is in here," he said.
Last spring, Biribin came up with an idea to keep money coming in the door while rewarding loyal customers that have helped keep the cafe afloat.
"I have a really hard time asking people for help, I kind of just do things on my own, so we never put anything into place," he said. "Then it got to this shut down and it just became crucial that we needed to do something else."
In November, Biribin started selling "investor certificates." They serve as gift certificates customers can buy and redeem beginning in April of 2021. As a thank you, Wolf Cafe adds 20 percent of its value to the certificate, giving customers more than they originally paid for.
"I think it's brilliant," said Tanya Lieber, who has purchased several rounds of the investor certificates this holiday season. "I really don't want to see them not survive this pandemic, so for me it's trying to figure out how I can meet multiple things, by buying gifts for people but also being able to invest in our community."
Biribin said the certificates have brought in the money his cafe needs to stay open. Without them, he's certain he would have had to close his doors and lay off his employees, like Kyle Anderson.
"This place has completely changed my life and I don't know what I would do if the doors shut down, so it's overwhelming," Anderson said. "The community support has been amazing. People always say The Wolf is the hidden gem of Ballwin."
Biribin said the outpouring of support from customers has been overwhelming, after he said he was shocked St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page extended the indoor dining ban through the holidays.
"I really did not expect it," he said. "I really thought, with St. Charles being open, the city being open, everything around us being open, that it did not make sense."
