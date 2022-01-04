Ballpark Village to offer free COVID-19 testing on weekdays

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ballpark Village will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing during weekdays starting on Wednesday, it was announced Tuesday night.
Testing will be offered from Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. They will be available on a first come, first serve basis with no appointment required. Ballpark Village says the results will be given roughly 20 minutes after a test is conducted.
On weekdays when the Blues play at home, testing will be extended until the scheduled time of the drop of the puck. Tests will also be available four hours prior to the start of a weekend home home game.
