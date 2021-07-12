ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Taste of St. Louis officially announced their return Monday, saying the 2021 event will be held at Ballpark Village.
The free event will take place from September 24-26 at Ballpark Village and will feature food from 25 St. Louis restaurants, local DJs and a market featuring goods from local businesses.
The event was last held in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year, the festival will help raise funds for the local chapter of St. Jude's Hospital.
