ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ballpark Village will start a staggered re-opening on June 17, the venue announced on Thursday.

Baseballism and Live by Loews! are currently open but most aspects of Ballpark Village are not. Below is a reopening timeline:

June 17:

  • The Sports & Social St. Louis Outdoor plaza, which is opening for the first time
  • OneLife Fitness

June 24:

  • FOX Sports Midwest Live!

June 26

  • PBR St. Louis

One Cardinal Way is still scheduled to open on August 1.

