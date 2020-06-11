ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ballpark Village will start a staggered re-opening on June 17, the venue announced on Thursday.
Baseballism and Live by Loews! are currently open but most aspects of Ballpark Village are not. Below is a reopening timeline:
June 17:
- The Sports & Social St. Louis Outdoor plaza, which is opening for the first time
- OneLife Fitness
June 24:
- FOX Sports Midwest Live!
June 26
- PBR St. Louis
One Cardinal Way is still scheduled to open on August 1.
