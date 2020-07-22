ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Who knows when fans will be able to go to Busch Stadium to watch the Cardinals play, but Ballpark Village next door is gearing up for fans to return.
Fans will be able to watch the game from the Budweiser Brewhouse Bud Deck right across the street from the stadium.
The deck usually holds around 300 people and is general admission, but it will be restricted to 100 fans with assigned seats.
"They're being issued a food and beverage pass. Groups of two or four with distance between tables. Come with your group separate from other groups with reducing capacity spread out fans as well," said Mike Lamartina, Chief Revenue Officer at Ballpark Village St. Louis.
Tickets for some Cardinals games are still available although some of the weekend series have already been sold out.
