Ballpark Village hosting job fair Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ballpark Village is looking to fill numerous open positions.
The attraction is hosting a job fair Tuesday as part of an effort to fill open hospitality positions, which include servers, bartenders, cooks, hosts, security guards, porters and more.
The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Cardinal Nation. All applicants must know what position they want to be interviewed for as interviews will be done onsite. All applicants must bring two forms of the following ID:
- Driver License or State-issued I.D.
- Birth Certificate
- U.S. Passport
- Social Security Card
Mask must be worn and social distancing must be practiced. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.