ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ballpark Village will be hosting an on-site job fair Tuesday as part of its search to fill hundreds of open positions.
The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., and masks and social distancing will be required. Ballpark Village is looking to fill openings at its restaurants and bars, in maintenance, security, parking and more.
Open interviews will be conducted. Applicants must know what position they want to be interviewed for and must bring a drivers license or state ID, birth certificate, passport or Social Security card.
For more information, click here or call 314-797-7526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.