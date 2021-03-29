Ballpark Village expansion moving forward

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ballpark Village will be hosting an on-site job fair Tuesday as part of its search to fill hundreds of open positions.

The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., and masks and social distancing will be required. Ballpark Village is looking to fill openings at its restaurants and bars, in maintenance, security, parking and more. 

Open interviews will be conducted. Applicants must know what position they want to be interviewed for and must bring a drivers license or state ID, birth certificate, passport or Social Security card.

For more information, click here or call 314-797-7526.

