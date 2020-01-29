ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Attention sports fans! A new venue has been added to the Enterprise Center.
"Ballpark Village Place on 14th," located in the Blues Fan Deck at Enterprise Center, will have new features catering to fans during games and events, such as food, drinks, TVs for watching the game and new amenities for the Standing Room.
Chief Revenue Officer of Ballpark Village Mike LaMartina said the new center will be a great place for St. Louis sports fans to come together and cheer on the teams.
“With Ballpark Village being the largest venue in St. Louis outside of a professional sports arena, we know Cardinals and Blues fans come to the Village to watch and celebrate their hometown teams," said LaMartina. "It becomes a natural expansion for us to integrate the Ballpark Village brand experience into the Enterprise Center."
With new bars and viewing areas, sports lovers can enjoy the game and win their way to select upcoming games through fun contests.
