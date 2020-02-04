ADAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Conservation is searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.
In a post on their Facebook page Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Conservation said the eagle was killed one mile south of Adair along Oak Grove Way. Bullet fragments were reportedly evident in the eagle’s x-rays.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Adair County Conservation Agent Kevin Powell at (660) 216-1389.
The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act states that anyone who kills one of the birds is subject to prison time and a fine.
Adair is located about 195 miles northwest of St. Louis.
