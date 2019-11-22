PARIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Conservation helped rescue a bald eagle in Paris, Missouri.
According to the department, Conservation Agents Haeley Eichler and Sean Ernst received a call about the injured bald eagle north of Paris.
After capturing the eagle, the University of Missouri’s Raptor Rehabilitation Project took the eagle for treatment and observation.
Paris is located about 150 miles northwest of St. Louis.
