Bald eagle rescue

Conservation Agent Haeley Eichler holding a bald eagle that was rescued in Paris, Missouri.

 Missouri Department of Conservation

PARIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Conservation helped rescue a bald eagle in Paris, Missouri.

According to the department, Conservation Agents Haeley Eichler and Sean Ernst received a call about the injured bald eagle north of Paris.

After capturing the eagle, the University of Missouri’s Raptor Rehabilitation Project took the eagle for treatment and observation.

Paris is located about 150 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.