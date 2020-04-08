ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Toilet paper isn't the only thing flying off the shelf these days.
News 4's Steve Harris noticed some other items people are buying up.
If you've browsed the baking aisle at just about any store lately, you'll notice flour, cooking oil, yeast- even pepper- are ether in very short supply or gone.
So Steve took a look at what it takes to bake at home during a pandemic.
