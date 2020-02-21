ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed before the Blanchette Bridge for several hours Friday.
A crash closed the lanes around 11 a.m. Friday.
Fazio's Foods posted on Facebook that one of their trucks and one driver was involved in the crash.
A Fazio's employee told News 4 that "our driver has a very good guardian angel."
He's expected to be okay but is undergoing surgery on his legs.
The crash's cause is still investigation, but the crash report says the semi driver adruptly stopped as the vehicles entered a construction zone.
The Fazio's truck then hit the back of the semi truck. The semi truck's driver suffered minor injuries.
All lanes re-opened sometime early Friday afternoon.
