ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of local restaurants are coming back together to raise money in support of racial justice and equality.
Bakers for Black Lives will host its second event at 10 a.m. in the Cortex district in Midtown, complete with Juneteenth-inspired treats. Sunday's bake sale comes right on the heels of the celebration of Juneteenth.
Much like similar events we've seen in the St. Louis area in the last several months, this a "pay as you wish" fundraiser. All the proceeds will be donated to black social justice organizations in the area.
Earlier this month, local pastry chefs raised $12,000 in two hours. The money was donated to the Arch City Defenders and STL Mutual Aid. Visitors are asked to wear a mask if you come out to get in line.
