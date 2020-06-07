ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis pastry chefs joined together to raise money to promote racial justice.
The group Bakers for Black Lives hosted a one of a kind bake sale on Saturday at the Vino Gallery in the Central West End.
They sold more than 1,500 baked goods in about two hours and raised $12,000. The money will go to ArchCity Defenders, Campaign Zero, and STL Mutual Aid and other organizations.
Organizers say the event was such a success they hope to hold other bake sales in the coming weeks.
