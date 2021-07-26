A beloved burger joint is opening up a location in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A beloved burger joint is setting down roots in south St. Louis.

Crews are demolishing an old building to make way for "Bailey's Range on Shaw," which will stand at the corner of Shaw and Klemm near the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The first Bailey's location is in downtown St. Louis. The Shaw location is set to open between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

