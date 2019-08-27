ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A legless, badly decomposed body was found in the Mississippi River Monday night.
A St. Louis Fire Department official told News 4 the body was found before 8 p.m. by barge workers in the river near East Davis Street. Fire department crews were called to the scene to retrieve the body.
The fire department official said the body had been in the river for a while and due to the decomposition they were unable to determine a gender or race. There were also no identifying marks on the body.
The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.