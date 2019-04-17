Harrison Bader diving catch

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader makes a diving catch of a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Martin Prado during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 3-2. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Injured List grew larger Wednesday as the Cardinals moved outfielder Harrison Bader to the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14.

Bader has been sidelined with a hamstring strain and becomes the second outfielder to move to the IL, joining Tyler O’Neill, who is out with ulnar nerve subluxation.

To reinforce the outfield, the Cardinals called up Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis.

The 23-year-old Thomas will make his MLB debut whenever he enters a game.

