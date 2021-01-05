ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two staples in the St. Louis food scene are teaming up for a unique collaboration.
Steve’s Hot Dogs and Crown Candy Kitchen have partnered to create the Crown Candy B.L.T. Dog, which is a smoked all-beef hot dog piled high with Crown Candy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and mustard.
The Crown Candy Kitchen B.L.T. Dog will be available while supplies last starting Wednesday at Steve’s Hot Dogs.
