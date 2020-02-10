Grammys 2019: Lady Gaga is already a winner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Backstreet Boys will return to St. Louis this summer!

The group will bring the second leg of their North American tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

