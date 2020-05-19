Grammys 2019: Lady Gaga is already a winner

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Citing COVID-19 concerns, the Backstreet Boys are postponing their DNA North American Tour.

The group made the announcement Tuesday night.

The boy band was scheduled to appear at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on August 2. It is asking everyone to hold on to their tickets, saying an announcement about the tour will be made next week.

