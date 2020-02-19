ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Backstoppers received another record donation from the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association this year that will help families of first responders who die or suffer catastrophic injury in the line of duty.
The non-profit received a $900,000 donation from money raised through the 33rd annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event on November 27, 2019.
Over the last three years, the money raised has continued to increase from $653,000 in 2016, $700,000 in 2017, and $800,000 in 2018.
“We are proud to continue to support the great work being done by The BackStoppers,” said David Stokes, president of the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association. “We hope this donation will make a difference in the lives of those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. Today’s donation marks nearly $8.5 million we’ve raised for The BackStoppers.
[RELATED: Guns N' Hoses honors 7 first responders who died in the line of duty this year]
In November, the Blue team (police) beat the Red team (fire) 9-6. This was the sixth straight year the police have beat the firefighters.
“Without the support of Guns ‘N Hoses we would not be able to support the families who unfortunately have lost loved ones,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “This donation will allow us to continue to provide the level of support our families need and to be a safety net for those families who lose a family member in the line of duty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.