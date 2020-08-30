ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- BackStoppers will be assisting the family of Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon who died in the line of duty.
Bohannon was shot Saturday in south St. Louis City while responding to a shooting call. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on Sunday.
“This is heartbreaking,” Chief Ron Battelle said. He is the executive director of The BackStoppers. “These two officers were responding to a call to assist someone in need and one tragically loses his life and the other is injured. We will forever be grateful for their heroic actions.”
Bohannon leaves behind a wife and three children.
