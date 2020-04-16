ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The BackStoppers are helping two St. Louis City police officers who have COVID-19 and have been in the ICU for more than two weeks.
Each officer will receive $10,000 in aid for expenses and medical bills.
“This pandemic has placed a heavy burden on us all – especially our first responders who are serving on the front lines every day,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “This assistance will help them as they continue to recover from this life-threatening virus. These families and all first responders continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”
You can make a donation online to The BackStoppers here.
The BackStoppers provides about $2 million in assistance each year to approximately 80 families that include 70 children.
