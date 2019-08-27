CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fundraiser for BackStoppers will give one person a rare Blues Stanley Cup Tribute Trophy.
Gerding Enterprises manufactured two trophies, one for the Blues and one for a lucky fan. Each trophy stands 33-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Only 1,000 tickets will be sold at $20 each and a winner will be drawn on Sept. 21 at the VFW in Cedar Hill. All of the proceeds will be presented to the BackStopper Organization.
