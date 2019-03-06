BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Backstoppers is assisting the family of a Godfrey firefighter who died in the line of duty Tuesday.
Captain Jake Ringering died as a result of injuries sustained while battling a house fire on Culp Lane, near the Bethalto Sports Complex. Officials said the 37-year-old was injured when a portion of a brick house collapsed while firefighters were working to extinguish the fire before 5 p.m.
Capt. Ringering is survived by his wife and children, according to BackStoppers.
“A hero lost his life yesterday while helping those in need,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “Our sympathies go out to his family and we want them to know we’ll be there to support them as they cope with this tragedy now and for years to come.”
Wednesday morning, Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced that flags at all Madison County buildings would be flown at half-staff to honor Capt. Ringering until after his funeral.
“Firefighters risk their lives each and every day, running toward danger instead of away from it,” Prenzler said. “Capt. Ringering gave the ultimate sacrifice. He was part of the Madison County family and his loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.”
Capt. Ringering and another firefighter with the Godfrey Protection District were injured when part of the house collapsed. At least two firefighters with other departments were treated and released.
A gofundme has been created to help the family whose home was damaged in the fire. According to the fundraising page, the family lost multiple pets in the fire.
“We ask at this time that you pray for the family of Captain Ringering and the Godfrey Fire Department. We also ask that you pray for us as at this time we are not sure what to do from here,” read part of the statement issued by the Bland/Beckerle family after the fire.
