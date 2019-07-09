ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – “Baby Shark Live!” is bringing the earworm of the year to the Stifel Theatre this fall.
Read: What's behind the insane popularity of 'Baby Shark'?
Baby Shark and Pinkfong will sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs during the 3 p.m. show on Oct. 26. In addition to “Baby Shark,” the show will include the songs “Five Little Monkeys” and “Wheels on the Bus.”
Tickets start at $29.50. Presale tickets are available starting at noon on July 9. All other tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
