Already this year, St. Louis Children's Hospital says it has treated at least 100 child victims of gun violence. The latest child to be shot in St. Louis is an 8-month-old girl in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in north St. Louis.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An 8-month-old girl was shot in North City Friday morning, police say.

The victim was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Temple, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 a.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man told them he was holding the girl on the front porch of his home when he heard shots.

Officers say they took the child to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The man was not hurt.

So far in 2020, St. Louis Children's Hospital says it has treated 89 patients who have suffered injuries from bullets.

