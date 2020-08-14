NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An 8-month-old girl was shot in North City Friday morning, police say.
The victim was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Temple, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 a.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man told them he was holding the girl on the front porch of his home when he heard shots.
Officers say they took the child to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The man was not hurt.
So far in 2020, St. Louis Children's Hospital says it has treated 89 patients who have suffered injuries from bullets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.