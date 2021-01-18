ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A baby was found safe inside a car with a woman who was shot to death in north St. Louis County Monday morning.
St. Louis County police said the woman was found fatally shot inside a car in the 1600 block of Claudine Drive around 7:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An infant was also found inside the car. Police said the infant appeared to be uninjured but was taken to the hospital for examination.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is leading the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.