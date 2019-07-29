ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An infant was found dead in a freezer in South St. Louis Saturday.
Police said they were called to the home in the 6000 block of Magnolia just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a “suspicious death."
While police have not released any further information, a St. Louis man told News 4 he was cleaning out the freezer at his mother's home after she recently died.
The man tells News 4 he opened a box that had been in the freezer for as long as he could remember, at least 20 years, and found the baby wrapped in a pink blanket. He then called police.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information is being urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.