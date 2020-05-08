The flyover route started in Camdenton, then Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, and then lastly in Springfield.

Virus Outbreak Missouri Daily Life

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies overhead as part of a flyover from nearby Whiteman Air Force base Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The flyover included the B-2, two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and four T-38 Talons and flew over several metro hospitals as a tribute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing made a B-2 flyover Friday over six Missouri communities to salute healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers fighting COVID-19.

Tentatively, the bombers flew over St. Louis around 5:12 p.m. Friday. The plane flew over the Highway 40 corridor.

The flyover route started in Camdenton, then Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, and then lastly in Springfield.

The flyovers are part of a wider effort by the Air Force to honor first responders during the pandemic.

B-2 stealth bomber salute 4/8/2020

“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” Colonel Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, said. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”

