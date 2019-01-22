ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –Aziz Ansari has announced a second show at the Stifel Theatre.
The comedian will perform twice the evening of Saturday, April 27. The first show will be at 7:30 p.m. and the second will begin at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and $65 and are currently on sale.
