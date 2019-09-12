SALEM, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Dent County, Missouri man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked his neighbor with an axe Monday.
Wayne Head, 50, is charged with first degree burglary, assault, attempted assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the probable cause statement, Head broke into a Salem home and demanded the homeowner to give him a gun. Head then hit him with an axe above his left eye and above his ear.
The victim then started to fight Head so that his grandson could escape. He was able to wrestle Head to the ground and escape.
Police found the victim at a Casey's gas station covered in blood and then arrested Head at the home.
The victim suffered several cuts to his body and a head injury.
