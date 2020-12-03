ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Due to roads in poor condition, the average driver in the St. Louis area loses nearly two thousand dollars per year.
That's according to TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit.
TRIP says the average driver in the St. Louis area loses $1,917 annually driving on troubled roads.
MoDOT’s deputy engineer says the state has $825 million worth of work that needs to be done.
“These aren't wants, these are needs like safety improvements, bridge replacements, those critical interchanges in our urban areas that reduce congestion and development economic opportunities,” said Ed Hassinger, MoDOT deputy director and chief engineer.
Hassinger says Missouri lawmakers will try to put forth a ten cent gas tax increase to try funding road improvements.
