ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ten local students were awarded college scholarships on Saturday morning through the Ava's Grace Scholarship program.
The St. Louis based nonprofit supports children whose parents or caregivers are incarcerated.
A former recipient who is now in grad school in Chicago told News 4 it was important for her to be at the event.
"This is like a family reunion and for other scholars to see that it's possible to keep moving forward and finish and to know they have a support system through our Ava's Grace family is really important," Kari Hill said.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell was the guest speaker at the event.
The scholarship program was founded in 2010 by a Kirkwood businesswoman whose mother was incarcerated.
To date, Ava's Grace raised more than $1 million and today marks the 50th scholarship given out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.