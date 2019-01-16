ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The family of a ballerina whose body was found in Mark Twain Lake says they believe her death was an accident.
Raffaella Stroik’s body was found on November 14 near a lake bank. Stroik was a dancer with the St. Louis Ballet Company. She was last seen alive at a Whole Foods store in Town and County on November 12.
The medical examiner told her father Ducan Stroik that the official cause of death was drowning. The St. Louis Post Dispatch was first to report the findings of the autopsy. On Wednesday, Stroik told News 4 the family believes her death was an accident but are not ruling out the possibility of foul play.
Stroik said Raffaella told the family she was going on a “mini retreat” but didn’t say specifically where and added the family may never know what happened. He says it is possible that she fell into the lake and could not recover.
Her father added that she was very religious and considering a vocation as a nun.
