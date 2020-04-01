ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With COVID-19 bringing social activities to a halt, dealerships with new cars on the lot are offering some great deals.
For example, Ford won't force buyers to make payments for six months and is offering zero percent interest loans for up to 84 months for people who might need a way to get around.
For other businesses, however, it's not that simple. Smaller dealerships are doing anything they can to stay afloat.
For example, with Wednesday’s great weather, the parking lot at Auto Plaza St. Peters would normally be packed.
Not during a pandemic.
“It’s very strange. Very quiet. Not something we are used to,” said general manager Matt Shrum,
The strange, new conditions are having a big impact on sales.
“We’re just trying to keep the lights on and the doors open,” Shrum said.
Sales are down 25 percent despite big efforts to entice customers, and he said the clock is ticking to get sales going.
“We have some lenders doing 90 days for the first payment, but we are reducing all our prices down to basically cost to move the cars,” he said. “Or else we’re gone.”
And repair shops have also had to adjust to the new social distancing rules, coming up with ways to stay in business while limiting customer contact.
Kurtis Barks, CEO of Complete Auto Body and Repair, said they’ll tow customers’ cars to and from any location for free, so long as the service totals more than $200. If not, they’ll charge $50 for the towing.
It’s one of a number of incentives he's offering to combat a sales dip of 35 percent, and to avoid laying off more employees.
“With 106 employees, we’ve had to lay off 11 so far and my team actually took pay cuts to stay working just so other guys wouldn’t have to get laid off,” Barks said.
Other dealerships like Schicker Ford in South City are offering to do virtual test drives via video conferencing or drive the car to your home. If you are interested, you can buy the car from there.
All businesses said they are willing to work with customers knowing this is a very challenging time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.