ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some major insurance companies are offering drivers big discounts because people are driving less. But not everyone is seeing their premiums go down, at least not yet.
Thursday was another day stuck at home for Christy Puscek, who lives in west St. Louis County. Closed schools and a recent job loss mean a lot less driving for her.
“We’re not going anywhere,” she said.
But despite leaving her car parked, she’s still paying her AAA policy.
“I just had insurance taken out of my account,” she said. “They took out the full amount maybe three days ago.”
But other major providers are giving discounts. Thursday State Farm announced premium reductions between March 30th and May 31st. Most customers will see a 25% credit. All week, providers have been announcing refunds.
“What has been fantastic to hear this week, a lot of top rated carriers are now giving back to their insurers,” said Kimberly Graf, who runs an insurance services business in Maryland Heights. “I’m knocking on wood that there have not been any claims since this all started. I myself have not filed any personal auto claims.”
Whether it’s Progressive offering 20% reductions in April and May, or Safeco and Travelers offering 15%, many drivers are getting relief. Farmers policy holders will see a 25% reduction in April. All-State and American Family announced partial refunds earlier this week. It leaves policy holders like Puscek hoping she’s next.
“It would help out, just a little bit would help out,” she said.
As for AAA, the company said they are “Currently exploring opportunities with our regulators to offer additional assistance to our policyholders.”
Nationwide will offer customers a 50 dollar credit. Shelter Insurance didn’t return News 4’s calls. Those who haven’t seen their carrier listed should call their agent to ask about any plans to reduce costs.
