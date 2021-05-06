Missing: Desi Parnel

Desi Parnel hasn't been seen since Thursday morning after he got lost while on his daily walk.

GILLESPIE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A autistic young man has been found after he wasn't last seen since Thursday morning in Macoupin County.

According to Gillespie police, Desi Parnel, 20, went on a walk on Highway 138 headed toward Mount Olive around 9:30 a.m. 

As of Friday at 5 p.m., a family member posted that he has been found and is okay.

