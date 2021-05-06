GILLESPIE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A autistic young man has been found after he wasn't last seen since Thursday morning in Macoupin County.
According to Gillespie police, Desi Parnel, 20, went on a walk on Highway 138 headed toward Mount Olive around 9:30 a.m.
As of Friday at 5 p.m., a family member posted that he has been found and is okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.